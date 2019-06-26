Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo announced his retirement on Wednesday after 19 NHL seasons.

"After thinking about it a lot over the past two months and listening to my body, I made up my mind. It just feels like the right time for me to step away from the game," Luongo wrote on Wednesday. "I love the game so much, but the commitment I required to prepare, to keep my body ready, has become overwhelming."

The 40-year-old Canadian allowed 3.12 goals per game in 2018-19, the worst mark of his career. He went 18–16–5 in 40 starts as Florida finished 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Luongo was drafted No. 4 overall by the Flyers in 1997 before a trade to the Panthers after 24 appearances with Long Island. He led the NHL in saves in 2003-04 and 2005-06 with Florida, joining the Canucks in 2006. Luongo was traded back to Florida in 2014 after seven seasons in Vancouver.

Luongo retires second on the all-time saves list and trails only Martin Brodeur. Only Brodeur and Patrick Roy have more wins.