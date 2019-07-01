Report: Anders Lee, Islanders Reach Seven-Year Deal

Anders Lee isn't going anywhere.

A year after the New York Islanders lost captain John Tavares to Toronto in free agency, his successor chose to stay.

A person with knowledge of the move says the team agreed to terms with Lee on a $49 million, seven-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the contract.

Lee joins fellow forwards Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle in re-signing with the Islanders this offseason.