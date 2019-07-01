The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche have made a trade late on the first day of NHL free agency.

Colorado acquired center Nazem Kadri, defenseman Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick from Toronto for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-rounder. The Avalanche had been mulling trade offers for Barrie, who can be a free agent one year from now.

The Maple Leafs add Barrie to a thin blue line they bolstered earlier Monday by trading with Ottawa for Cody Ceci.