Avalanche, Maple Leafs Make Four-Player Trade

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The trade included Toronto sending Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen to Colorado for Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot. 

By Associated Press
July 01, 2019

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche have made a trade late on the first day of NHL free agency.

Colorado acquired center Nazem Kadri, defenseman Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick from Toronto for defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-rounder. The Avalanche had been mulling trade offers for Barrie, who can be a free agent one year from now.

The Maple Leafs add Barrie to a thin blue line they bolstered earlier Monday by trading with Ottawa for Cody Ceci.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message