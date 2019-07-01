Rangers Deal Forward Jimmy Vesey to Sabres

Jimmy Vesey will be a member of the Buffalo Sabres, after all.

The Sabres gave up a 2021 third-round draft pick to acquire the third-year forward in a Monday trade with the New York Rangers. Vesey joins the Sabres three years after he turned down an opportunity to sign with Buffalo upon completing his college career at Harvard.

Buffalo acquired Vesey's rights in a trade with Nashville in June 2016 in hopes they could sign college hockey's 2016 Hobey Baker Award winner before he was eligible to become a free agent. He instead signed with the Rangers.

The Predators selected Vesey in the third round of the 2012 draft.

Vesey scored 17 goals and had a career-best 35 points in 81 games last season. Overall, he has 50 goals and 40 assists for 90 points in 240 NHL career games.