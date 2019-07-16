Report: Hall of Famer Ron Francis to Serve as Seattle Franchise's First GM

Photo by Gregg Forwerck/Getty Images

The expansion Seattle franchise is set to begin play in the 2021-22 season as the NHL's 32nd team.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 16, 2019

Hall of Famer Ron Francis will be named the first general manager of Seattle's new franchise, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reported on Tuesday.

According to Baker, Francis will receive a multiyear contract that is described as a midrange deal in terms of annual compensation compared to other NHL general managers.

Francis, 56, tallied 1,798 points across his 23-year Hall of Fame career with the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, the center had 549 goals and 1,249 assists in 1,731 games.

Francis was named the Hurricanes' general manager in 2014 and served for four seasons before he was fired in 2018.

