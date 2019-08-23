P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn Announce Their Engagement

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Subban picked out an emerald ring and opted for a low-key proposal at home. 

By Dan Gartland
August 23, 2019

One of the biggest power couples in sports is ready to sign a long-term deal. 

Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn are engaged, the couple confirmed to Vogue

The pair started dating in early 2018 and confirmed their relationship in June of that year when they showed up together at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville. They appeared together on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” issue the following month.

After picking out an emerald ring, Subban opted for a low-key proposal at the couple’s home, he told Vogue.

“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home,’” Subban said. “Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned—well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”

Subban spent the last three seasons in Nashville before being traded to New Jersey this summer. Vonn retired from competitive skiing in February, after which Subban greeted her with an elaborate GOAT-themed reception.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message