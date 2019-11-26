Former Hurricanes defenseman Michal Jordán accused Flames coach Bill Peters of physical abuse on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Jordán said Peters kicked him and punched an unnamed player in the head during a game.

"After years making it to the NHL had experience with the worst coach ever by far [sic]. Kicking me and punching [another] player to the head during the game...then pretending like nothing happened," Jordán wrote.

After being drafted by the Hurricanes in 2008, Jordán played with the NHL team for three seasons from 2012-16. Peters, who led Carolina from 2014-18, was his coach for his final two seasons.

Jordán's accusations come after former NHL player Akim Aliu alleged on Twitter that Peters made racist comments to him when he played for the AHL's Rockford Ice Hogs.

Aliu wrote that Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music."

Aliu elaborated on the accusations in an interview with TSN and said Peters used racial epithets in the 2009-10 season when he was the Ice Hogs' head coach. Aliu alleged Peters made the comments because he disliked the player's choice of hip-hop music. Peters was in charge of selecting the team's music.

"He walked in before a morning pre-game skate and said 'Hey Akim, I'm sick of you playing that n----- s---,' " Aliu told TSN. “He said ‘I’m sick of hearing this n-----s f------ other n-----s in the ass stuff.'

"He then walked out like nothing ever happened. You could hear a pin drop in the room, everything went dead silent. I just sat down in my stall, didn't say a word."

Aliu's Rockford teammates, Simon Pepin and Peter MacArthur, corroborated his story to TSN on Tuesday. Aliu said Rockford captain Jake Dowell confronted Peters about his racist comments in his office. Dowell declined to comment to TSN but said he would participate in an investigation with the NHL or Flames.

TSN's Frank Seravalli tweeted on Tuesday that Jordán confirmed "that there were 'multiple' physical altercations between coach Bill Peters and players in Carolina."

Seravalli said sources backed up Jordán's allegation that Peters struck a Carolina defenseman in the head during a game. That player has wished to remain anonymous.

Peters was not on the ice for the Flames' practice on Tuesday, and Calgary general manager Brad Treliving told Seravalli that the team has not made a decision on the coach's job status. TSN's Jermain Franklin added the team's investigation into the allegations is ongoing and Treliving wants to interview all parties involved before reaching a decision.