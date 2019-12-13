Screenshot via Sportsnet Canada

Tucker Tynan, the goalie of the OHL's Niagara IceDogs, is in stable condition after being severely slashed in the leg by a skate during Thursday night's game against the London Knights, the team announced.

According to the IceDogs, Tynan was rushed into surgery and the procedure was a success.

Tynan collided with a Knights player in the crease and immediately started bleeding from his right leg.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to Sportsnet Canada, he was tended to on the ice for about 10 minutes by trainers and paramedics, before he was put onto a stretcher.

Shortly after the injury, the Ontario Hockey League announced that the remainder of the game had been cancelled.

"Tonight’s game against the London Knights has been postponed in consideration of players, staff, and fans due to the severity of the injury to Tucker Tynan,” the team announced via a press release on Thursday.

The OHL added that the game will be "rescheduled at a later date."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The incident occurred less than a minute into the second period.

The 17-year-old Tynan is in his first season in the OHL. He's 11-8-4 with a 3.80 goals-against average through 23 games.