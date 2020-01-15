John Hefti/USA Today Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights have fired head coach Gerard Gallant, replacing him with Peter DeBoer, the team announced on Wednesday.

“In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. "Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season."

Gallant helped lead the Golden Knights, then an expansion team, to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, where they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games. That same year, he won the NHL's Coach of the Year award.

The Knights are 24-19-6 with 54 points so far this season, good for ninth in the Western Conference, but the team is coming off of a four-game losing streak and have not met lofty expectations.

Also out is assistant coach Mike Kelly.

“We would like to thank Gerard and Mike for their service to the Vegas Golden Knights," McCrimmon said. They were both instrumental to the success we have enjoyed in our first two-plus seasons and we wish them all the best moving forward.”

DeBoer was fired in December after four seasons with the San Jose Sharks. He also coached the New Jersey Devils from 2011 to 2015 and the Florida Panthers from 2008 to 2011.

“We are excited to welcome Peter and his family to the Vegas Golden Knights organization," McCrimmon said. "We look forward to a strong finish to the 2019-20 season with Peter at the helm and a successful tenure in the seasons to come.”