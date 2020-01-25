The best and brightest in the National Hockey League will take center stage during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis. With an interesting format and high scoring hockey to be enjoyed, this annual showcase has become one of the highlights of the sports calendar each year.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Jan. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The most important thing to watch out for going into the NHL All-Star Game is the format of the game itself. Unlike past versions, where the two conferences would square-off or the United States would take on the world, there are four All-Star teams competing in this event. Each of those teams will feature players from one division, as the teams will compete against one another in a tournament-style showcase until one division is named the winner. While the event is billed as an All-Star Game, there are really several games being played on the night.

Each division is loaded with talent. The Atlantic division is headlined by forwards David Pastrnak and Jack Eichel. The Metropolitan division is led by defensive anchors Kris Letang and Braden Holtby. The Central has plenty of firepower thanks to Patrick Kane and Nate McKinnon. And the Pacific has both young and experienced scoring thanks to Connor McDavid and Anze Kopitar. With bragging rights on the line, any one of these star-studded divisions could wind up on top.