Tuesday's Blues-Ducks game has been postponed after St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester appeared to collapse on his team's bench during the first period.

Bouwmeester, who logged 5:34 of ice time in the game, had just cleared the puck and skated off the ice to the bench before collapsing. He was taken off the bench via a stretcher.

Following the incident, the Ducks tweeted that "there was a medical emergency near the Blues bench. A Blues player was taken into the dressing room, and the game is currently delayed."

They later announced that the game will be postponed entirely and made up at a later date.

Blues color analyst Darren Pang reported that Bouwmeester is conscious, awake and headed to the hospital.

The game was tied 1–1 with 7:50 to go in the first period at the time of the delay.

The 36-year-old defenseman has recorded nine points this season, scoring one goal and eight assists through 56 games of action.