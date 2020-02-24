The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams have until 3 p.m. ET on Monday to register their moves with the league.

The Islanders made a big move to bolster their roster by acquiring Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators on Monday morning, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. New York sent a 2020 first-round pick and a 2020 second-rounder to Ottawa in exchange for Pageau, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Islanders currently hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Will other teams make big moves ahead of the trade deadline?

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NHL:

The Devils will trade Wayne Simmonds to the Sabres. Simmonds is not on the ice for Monday's practice. (Bob McKenzie, TSN)

Chris Kreider signed a seven-year extension with the Rangers. (Team announcement)

The Sharks traded Patrick Marleau to the Penguins for a conditional 2021 third-round pick. The pick can become a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the Stanley Cup. (Pierre LeBrun, The Athletic)

The Canadiens have traded Nate Thompson to the Flyers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. (Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet)

The Panthers have traded Vincent Trocheck to the Hurricanes in exchange for forwards Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, and prospects Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie. (Pierre LeBrun, The Athletic)

The Rangers were trying to reach a contract extension with Chris Kreider, however, talks between the two sides "have reached an impasse" on the deal's terms. New York isn't looking to offer him more than a six-year contract. (Greg Wyshynski, ESPN)

The Sharks are taking calls from teams interested in Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, with the Penguins showing interest in Marleau. (Pierre LeBrun, The Athletic)

A few teams have expressed interest in Red Wings forward Andreas Anthanasiou. Detroit scratched Anthanasiou and defenseman Mike Green from Sunday's game against the Flames, calling it "asset management" ahead of the trade deadline. (Darren Dreger, TSN)

