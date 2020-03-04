Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuck needed 90 stitches to repair his eyelid after he was cut in the face by the Canadiens' Arthur Lehkonen's skate on Tuesday night.

New York president/general manager Lou Lamoriello said Boychuk's eye was not injured and that "he'll be fine."

"He had quite a night," Lamoriello said. "He felt the skate blade hit his eye, but fortunately it just got the eyelid and they took 90 stitches to fix. He'll be fine. It's just a matter of time with the eye opening up."

Boychuk was hit with the blade after Lehkonen kicked his legs while he was falling. Lehkonen's skate moved upwards into Boychuk's face as he started to look down in front of the Islanders' goal.

After being cut, Boychuk fell to the ice and covered his face with his hands. He skated off under his own power and did not return. He was then treated by team doctors and received 90 stitches.

Boychuk recorded two shots on goal during the game, but the Islanders lost to the Canadiens 6-2.