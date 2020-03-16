Hall of Famer Maurice "Rocket" Richard spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Canadiens. The star right winger was known for being unstoppable on the ice as one of the league's top scorers, but in 1955 he was involved in one of hockey's most heated incidents.

On March 13, the Canadiens traveled to Boston to face the Bruins. The game escalated during the third period when Boston defender Hal Laycoe high-sticked Richard, whose face began severely bleeding. Richard hit Laycoe on the shoulder with his stick and linesman Cliff Thompson tried to break up the scuffle, and Richard ended up punching an official.

Three days later NHL commissioner Clarence Campbell suspended Richard for the rest of the regular season and the entire playoffs. However, Laycoe was only given a five-minute penalty for his role in the fight.

The drama intensified when Campbell showed up to the Montreal Forum on March 17 to watch the Canadiens play the Red Wings, sparking outrage from the fans who thought Richard's suspension was unfair. Spectators threw food and shoes at the commissioner, and one man slipped past security and pretended like he was going to shake Campbell's hand but instead slapped him in the face.

After the first period, someone set off a smoke bomb and the game had to be forfeited to the Red Wings. The Forum was evacuated and a riot broke out in the streets where people looted stores and threw rocks at police officers. One of hockey's worst nights would become known as the Richard Riot.

Following the riot, Richard went on TV and the radio the next day to ask fans to end the chaos.

"Because I always try so hard to win and had my troubles in Boston, I was suspended. At playoff time it hurts not be in the game with the boys," Richard said, according to The Hockey News. "However, I want to do what is good for the people of Montreal and the team. So that no further harm will be done, I would like to ask everyone to get behind the team and to help the boys win from the New York Rangers and Detroit. I will take my punishment and come back next year to help the club and the younger players to win the Cup."