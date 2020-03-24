The NHL will temporarily cut league office employees' salaries by 25% during the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Kaplan reports the salary reductions will start on April 1, and the NHL hopes the temporary action will prevent layoffs in the league office.

The NHL suspended its season in response to the coronavirus crisis on March 12 with 3 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season. Two unnamed Senators players have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Sharks confirmed a part-time employee contracted the virus.

The league is exploring options to possibly complete the season, and teams have been told to keep an eye on dates through the summer, per Kaplan.

Prior to the league office's salary reductions, the Devils became the first known team in the NHL to take the same measures. The 76ers and Devils will be imposing temporary reductions by up to 20% for salaried, full-time employees beginning on April 15.