Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has offered to "modify its production line," to make protective visors and masks for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis, according to The Canadian Press.

Bauer vice president Dan Bourgeois said he has received calls from local officials in Montreal interested in the company's manufactured masks. However, the company is awaiting authorization from the provincial government before going into production.

Nike is taking a similar route to aid nurses and doctors during the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO John Donahoe announced on Tuesday that the company is "prototyping personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields to help doctors and nurses during the outbreak," per Business Insider.

Nike is currently working on its initiative with healthcare workers at Oregon Health & Science University.

There are more than 431,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 168 countries.