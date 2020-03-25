The Bruins announced a slate of "temporary business stabilization measures," on Wednesday, including a temporary leave and pay reduction plan as the NHL's coronavirus suspension enters its third week.

"Effective April 1, 2020, 68 of our full-time salaried associates will be placed on temporary leave, receiving one week of paid leave and eight weeks of full benefits," the Bruins said in a team statement on Wednesday. "Additionally, as of April 1, 2020, 82 of our full-time salaried associates will receive an indefinite salary reduction."

The Bruins said the pay cuts and leave measures are "intended to be temporary."

The team's move comes one day after TD Garden reportedly laid off hundreds of part-time ushers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per the Boston Globe.

The NHL officially suspended its season on March 12, and the league has not announced a potential return date. The Canadiens announced on Tuesday that the organization will temporarily layoff 60% of its employees due to the pandemic.

There are more than 431,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 168 countries.