The Blackhawks have fired president and CEO John McDonough after 12 seasons with the franchise, the team announced Monday.

"Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision," Chairman Rocky Wirtz said in a statement. "As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans."

McDonough joined the Blackhawks as president in 2007 after working with the Chicago Cubs for two decades. He quickly helped revamp the franchise and its marketing opportunities and re-energize the fan base. Under his leadership, the team won the Stanley Cup in 2010–its first title since 1961. Chicago went on to win two more championships in 2013 and 2015.

McDonough worked to bring the 2009 Winter Classic to Chicago, which saw the Blackhawks face the Red Wings at Wrigley Field. In 2011, the Blackhawks added CEO to McDonough's job title.

The Blackhawks will begin its search for a new president immediately, and vice president Daniel Wirtz will fill the role for now.