The NHL and NHLPA announced Friday the postponement of all international games in 2020.

The Bruins and Predators were set to open their 2020-21 seasons by playing each other in Prague, Czech Republic. Both teams were scheduled to complete their training camps in Germany and Switzerland and face local clubs in exhibition matches, as well. The Avalanche and Blue Jackets also planned to meet in a set of regular-season games in Helsinki, Finland.

"The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence," the groups said in a joint statement. "We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021."

The NHL also looked at potentially scheduling an event in China next season. However, deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN in March that it would be "unlikely" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The current NHL season has been suspended for nearly two months due to the virus. It remains unknown if the league will resume play and finish its 2019-20 schedule.

The NHL previously considered holding the rest of its season in neutral locations such as New Hampshire or North Dakota during the summer but has reportedly stepped away from that plan.

"Anything we're considering doing starts with health and well-being, whether it's the players or other personnel or fans or the community at large. Everybody is going through a tough time," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told Ron MacLean on In Conversation in late April. "We're hopeful that by doing the right things in the short term that we're able to come back and hopefully complete this season on some basis that is fair and has integrity."