The NHL will soon allow players to train in small groups at team facilities as part of Phase 2 of its plan to return, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Teams received a memo from the league over the weekend informing them of the plan. The NHL is targeting early June as the start date of Phase 2, which is considered "strictly voluntary." Teams cannot require players to return to their playing cities yet, reports Kaplan.

Under Phase 2, up to six players can train at a team facility at one time and must wear a face covering except when exercising or on the ice. Only players can participate in on-ice sessions, and no coaches or team staffers are allowed on the ice.

The league instituted Phase 1, which asked players and personnel to self-quarantine, on March 12 after suspending the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL is still mulling its options for resuming the season. On Friday, the NHL Players Association voted to approve the league's proposal of a 24-team, conference-based playoff format as a restart to the 2019–20 season.

The league reportedly plans on using two to four "hub cities," rather than teams' home sites, once the plan receives approval. According to ESPN, the NHL is currently considering eight or nine cities, and Las Vegas "is a heavy favorite," although it wouldn't rule out a Canadian city.