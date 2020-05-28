USA Hockey president Jim Smith is under investigation for his handling of allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse by a youth coach, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang.

Smith will be investigated by the U.S. Center for SafeSport regarding the abuse allegations. USA Hockey has also hired a separate investigator to look into Smith's business affiliation with an Illinois youth hockey club.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport's investigation will concern accounts of sexual abuse by former Chicago-area coach Tom "Chico" Adrahtas, per Strang. Adrahtas is said to have sexually abused several junior hockey players in the 1980s.

“The U.S. Center for SafeSport has advised us they have taken jurisdiction and are investigating allegations that people within AHAI, including Jim Smith, were aware of sexual misconduct by Thomas Adrahtas and did not take action,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher told The Athletic.

Adrahtas is currently serving a temporary suspension, per SafeSport. He denied the allegations in February, telling The Athletic, "I’ve never sexually abused anyone.”

Two civil lawsuits have been filed against USA Hockey in New York. The suits allege USA Hockey, "knew or reasonably should have known of the propensities of [the coach] to commit acts of sexual assault, battery, rape and other sexual crimes against [the plaintiff] and other children.”