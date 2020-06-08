Several current and former NHL players of color have formed The Hockey Diversity Alliance aiming to "eradicate racism and intolerance" in the sport.

Former NHL player Akim Aliu and Sharks forward Evander Kane serve as co-heads of the new group, and its executive committee includes Wild defender Matt Dumba, Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Red Wings defender Trevor Daley, Flyers forward Chris Stewart and recently retired NHL player Joel Ward.

"We will promote diversity at all levels of the game through community outreach and engagement with youth and will endeavor to make the game more affordable and accessible, the alliance said in a statement. "We will also focus on educating the hockey community about racism issues confronting the sport, while advocating for acceptance and equality."

The Hockey Diversity Alliance is independent of the NHL, but it would like to work with the league "promote diversity through all levels of the game."

According to TSN, members of the alliance spoke with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick recently to discuss how to create change in hockey. The players began discussions on forming a group shortly after Aliu publicly revealed his experiences with racism in hockey.

Last November, Aliu said his former coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs at him during their time with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. Peters, who was coaching the Flames at the time, later resigned.

The alliance's announcement comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd–a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee against Floyd's throat for nearly nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The three other officers present face charges of aiding and abetting murder.