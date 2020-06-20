An autographed Connor McDavid rookie card sold for a final bid of $135,811.20 in the Lelands Spring Classic Auction on Friday.

The rare card was one of 99 Upper Deck "The Cup" rookie patch McDavid autograph cards made in 2015-16. A retired carpenter from San Diego, Calif., held the winning bid.

An autographed McDavid rookie card typically sells for roughly $50,000, but the card's number made it more valuable. The card was No. 97 out of the 99-card run, which is McDavid's jersey number with the Edmonton Oilers.

According to The Action Network, the card's sale price includes a 20% buyer's fee for the auction house.

McDavid was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Oilers in 2015. The center has gone on to be a three-time All-Star and won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL MVP for the 2016-17 season.

The card's seller, John, received McDavid's rookie patch as part of a hockey card case break at Jaspy's Sports Cards & Collectibles in Hermosa Beach, Calif. He said he purchased it for "under $150," but knew it was time to pass it along to someone else.

"I don't really have an emotional attachment to the sport," John said, per ESPN. "It never really crossed my mind to hold on to it. If I put it in a shoebox in my closet, it's not doing anything. It would be better for someone else [to have it]."

The auction for McDavid's card began at $2,500 on May 17 and reached $93,000 a month later before reaching its final total on June 19.