The NHL has narrowed down its list for possible hub cities to six locations, according to The Athletic.

Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver are still being considered by the league, which originally compiled a list of 10 possible sites. Columbus, Pittsburgh and Dallas were scratched off the list Monday and Tuesday.

The Athletic reports Las Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto are considered favorites after several cities reportedly tweaked their bids in recent days and have stayed in communication with the league. Last week, Canada's federal government said it would allow the NHL to quarantine internally.

The league plans to pick two hub cities—one for the Eastern Conference and one for the Western Conference—to host 24 teams when it returns to play. A date has not been set for the resumption of the season. However, the NHL has decided it will not finish the regular season, instead choosing to start with conference-based playoffs.

The Stanley Cup Final would likely be played in one of the hub cities.