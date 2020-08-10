The NHL's First Round playoff matchups are set.

The remaining 16 teams will participate in best-of-seven series after advancing past the Qualifying Round and Round Robin play. First Round games are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Eastern Conference First Round Matchups

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7)

Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (6)

Boston Bruins (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5)

Western Conference First Round Matchups



Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8)

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7)

Dallas Stars (3) vs. Calgary Flames (6)

St. Louis Blues (4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)

The seeding of the top four teams in each conference was decided by Round Robin competition, while their opponents advanced from best-of-five Qualifying matchups.

Teams that were eliminated in the Qualifying Round include the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs. They were among the 24 teams included in the NHL's modified playoff format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Aug. 3, the NHL has reported zero positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff since teams entered the league's two hub city "bubble" locations on July 26. Eastern Conference teams have played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and Western Conference squads have competed at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Stanley Cup Final, which is currently scheduled to finish no later than Oct. 4, and the Conference Finals are slated to take place in Edmonton after the league's Second Round concludes.