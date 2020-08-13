Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was rushed to a local Toronto hospital on Wednesday night after his team's Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, GM Marc Bergevin said Thursday.

Bergevin told reporters that Julien, 60, was taken to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. Bergevin said it was not COVID-19 related.

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Julien is undergoing tests Thursday while he is kept under observation.

He will not be back on the Habs' bench until at least the conclusion of the series. Assistant coach Kirk Muller will serve as the team's interim head coach in Julien's absence.

Montreal captain and star defensemen Shea Weber told reporters that the team was shocked and concerned about Julien's health, but also added that the team wants to rally around their head coach.

The eight-seeded Habs enter the first round of the postseason having already advanced past the Penguins in the Toronto bubble.

They lost to Philadelphia Wednesday night 2-1.