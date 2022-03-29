Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NHL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NHL

Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk Dies From Illness at 62

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died from an illness, the team said Monday night. He was 62.

The team announced Melnyk’s death with a statement from his family that mentioned “an illness he faced with determination and courage.” The statement did not explain what the illness was, and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional details.

Melnyk had a liver transplant in 2015 after a public campaign for a donor. He had owned the Senators since 2003, when he bought the NHL club for $92 million. Ottawa reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2007, losing in five games to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Toronto native was involved in other businesses around Canada and in 2010 had an estimated net worth of $1.21 billion.

Melnyk bought the Senators after Rod Bryden’s deal to reacquire the franchise was unsuccessful.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The words ‘passion’ and ‘commitment’ define the man who has owned the Ottawa Senators since 2003.

“While successful in business, it was our game and his Senators that he was most passionate about. Eugene was often outspoken but he maintained an unwavering commitment to the game and his roots and he loved nothing more than donning a Senators sweater and cheering on his beloved team. On behalf of the entire National Hockey League, I extend my deepest sympathies to Eugene’s daughters, Anna and Olivia, his extended family, and all those who benefited from his generosity.”

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said in a tweet: “Mr. Melnyk provided me, my teammates, and many Sens players who came before us with an opportunity to live out our dream. The Ottawa community will miss you greatly. Condolences to your family.”

Melnyk was also a successful thoroughbred horse-racing breeder, twice being named Canada’s top owner. His horses won all three legs of the Canadian Triple Crown, including Archers Bay capturing the ’98 Queen’s Plate and Prince of Wales Stakes en route to being named Canada’s champion three-year-old male.

In 2013, Melnyk reduced his horse-racing operation and went from breeding to purchasing yearlings and racing those instead. Melnyk was inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2017.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVhenryruggscrash_H
NFL

When Henry Ruggs III Drove 127 mph Into a Car, One Man Rushed Into the Fire

Tony Rodriguez did not, ultimately, save Tina Tintor—and that haunts him to this day.

By Jeff Pearlman
dont-trade-christian-mccaffrey-saquon-barkley
NFL

Don’t Trade Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley Just Yet

As defenses look for ways to slow down the passing game, certain running backs may be more valuable than many pundits might have you believe.

By Conor Orr
Aug 24, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt (9) celebrates his solo home run against the New York Mets in the dugout with teammates during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Roster Churning Strategy to Maximize Productivity

Don’t be complacent. Churn the bottom of your roster and replace poor performing players with productive options off the waiver wire

By Shawn Childs
trey-mcbride-tight-end-prospect-rankings
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Tight Ends

There probably won’t be a TE who hears his name before Day 2, but we’ve seen mid- and late-round players make an impact at the position in recent years.

By Kevin Hanson
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Stanford’s Haley Jones, Louisville Cardinals team celebration and UConn’s Paige Bueckers
Play
College Basketball

The Key Factor for Each Team in the Women’s Final Four

By Ben Pickman
UConn’s Paige Bueckers
Play
College Basketball

Bueckers Takes Over As UConn Holds Off NC State in Instant Classic

The star guard was making shot after shot in the double-overtime marathon outing as the Huskies secured their 14th straight Final Four appearance.

By Ben Pickman
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals hoist the regional champion trophy after winning the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena.
College Basketball

Louisville Defeats Michigan to Reach Fourth Final Four in Program History

The Cardinals are headed to Minneapolis after defeating Michigan on Monday.

By Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones on the field for warmups before the Cowboys take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal
NFL

Report: Jerry Jones Asks to Dismiss Paternity Case, Claims Extortion Attempt

Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old congressional aide, filed a lawsuit against the Cowboys owner on March 3, alleging he is her biological father.

By Jelani Scott