NHL Stanley Cup Tracker: Here’s What Teams Have Made the Playoffs So Far

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin just around the corner on Monday, May 2.

Out of the 32 total NHL teams, 16 teams will make the playoffs at the end of the season. There will be the top three teams from each division, along with two wildcard teams, meaning eight teams from each conference—the Western and Eastern—will move on.

Teams are already beginning to clinch playoff spots roughly a month out from the playoffs starting. The Panthers were the first team to clinch a spot on Sunday, April 3, after beating the Sabres, 5—3. They are currently the top seed for the Eastern Conference.

The Avalanche followed suit on Tuesday, April 5, by clinching the first Western Conference playoff spot.

Here’s a breakdown of which teams will be playing for the 2022 Stanley Cup. This section will be updated.

Western Conference Teams:

Colorado Avalanche

Eastern Conference Teams:

Florida Panthers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

