Islanders Hall of Famer Mike Bossy Has Died at Age 65

Four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member Mike Bossy died at the age of 65 this week, the Islanders shared on Friday.

Islanders President of Hockey Operations Lou Lamoriello released a statement following the news on Friday.

“The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world,” Lamoriello said. “His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss.”

Bossy spent his entire career with the Islanders, from 1977 to ’87. He is the franchise’s all-time goal scorer with 573 career goals (this ranks 22nd in NHL all-time), third all-time with 533 assists and second all-time for scored points with 1,126.

He holds the NHL record for most consecutive seasons with 50 or more goals after finishing nine consecutive seasons with this total. The only season in his career in which he didn’t surpass 50 goals was his final season in 1986–87 when he scored 38 goals.

Bossy was a key member of the Islanders when the team won four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980–83. That team still holds the NHL record for 19 straight playoff series wins, the most consecutive playoff wins in history.

His legacy remains in the hockey world. Bossy is a member of the National Hockey League Hall of Fame after being inducted in 1991. He was listed as one of the 100-best all-time NHL players.

Bossy also leaves with a piece of him in the team’s new home at UBS Arena. His No.  22 jersey was retired back in 1992, and hangs from the rafters.

