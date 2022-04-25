Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Alex Ovechkin Injured in Capitals' Loss to Maple Leafs in Shootout

There’s much for the Washington Capitals to evaluate after a tough loss late in the season and an injury that could cloud their entire playoff outlook.

Alex Ovechkin was injured early in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night, crashing into the boards and getting ruled out with an upper-body injury. In the aftermath of that, his teammates built and blew a two-goal lead to miss a major opportunity to move up the standings.

Ovechkin’s uncertain status is the most alarming situation facing the Capitals with the playoffs beginning in just over a week.

"I haven't talked to the trainer yet, so we'll get an evaluation on him," tight-lipped coach Peter Laviolette said. "We'll get an evaluation and see where he’s at."

Ovechkin tripped over Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick after failing to score on a breakaway attempt. His left arm and shoulder made contact with the boards, and the 36-year-old remained on the ice for several seconds while the arena went silent.

“I think he skated into my stick and tripped on it, so, it was not my intention to trip him,” Kallgren said. “Obviously he was frustrated, but I didn’t I mean to trip him. I didn’t mean cause an injury, so I hope he’s fine.”

Before he could get medical attention, Ovechkin got to his feet and skated off the ice without his stick. He yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The consistently durable Russian superstar usually shakes off minor injuries and stays on the bench, as he did earlier in the night when he took a puck off his right shin. But Ovechkin went right down the tunnel this time and did not return.

“I’ve never met anyone tougher than that guy,” said Washington winger T.J. Oshie, who scored and had another would-be goal taken off the board by a coach’s challenge. “We all hope he’s fine. I just talked to him and I think he’ll be all right. It’s always scary seeing ‘Big 8’ go down and lay on the ice. He’s a tough guy. But if there was anyone I would imagine wouldn’t miss any more time than he needs to, it’d be ‘8.’”

The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they built not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left with just a point after Toronto’s Alex Kerfoot scored to end the seven-round shootout.

Washington had the chance to move into third place in the Metropolitan Division with three games left to play in the regular season after the rival Pittsburgh Penguins lost at Philadelphia earlier in the day. An unsuccessful power play in OT cost the Capitals after the Maple Leafs were called for too many men on the ice.

“It’s better it happened now than in a week, but it’s a frustrating loss,” said Marcus Johansson, who scored his third goal since rejoining the Capitals at the trade deadline. “I think we all wanted this one. We’ll learn from it and move on.”

Ilya Mikheyev scored in the third period to cut Toronto’s deficit in half, and Jason Spezza tied it with 57.3 seconds left. Kallgren won his first NHL shootout after making 34 saves in regulation and OT.

llya Lyubushkin also scored in the first period for the Maple Leafs, who inched closer to wrapping up home-ice advantage in the first round.

Toronto is set to open against either the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning or the Boston Bruins. The Capitals could still face the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers in the first round.

Breaking
Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals

YOU MAY LIKE

Former Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates after defeating the Bills in an AFC Divisional playoff football game.
Play
NFL

Report: Bears WR Pringle Arrested For Reckless Driving

Byron Pringle, 28, reportedly faces two misdemeanor charges following a Saturday incident.

By Zach Koons
Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins during the Annual Scarlett and Gray Spring game at Ohio Stadium.
Play
College Football

Ryan Day Speaks at Vigil for Dwayne Haskins

The Ohio State coach believes Haskins left behind a legacy.

By Joseph Salvador
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) reacts after cutting down the net after their win against North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four.
College Basketball

Ochai Agbaji Declares for the NBA Draft

He was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after Kansas beat North Carolina to win the national title.

By Joseph Salvador
Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw.
College Basketball

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson to Return for Third Season

The rising junior is one of the game’s best frontcourt players.

By Mike McDaniel
Max Verstappen holds the first-place trophy after winning the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Racing

Max Verstappen Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver earned the prestigious honor after a record-breaking showing last season.

By Zach Koons
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches his three run game winning home run against the Chicago White Sox in the tenth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

Byron Buxton’s 469-Foot HR Seals Twins Win in Extras

The center fielder has accounted for seven RBIs in Minnesota’s last two games.

By Associated Press
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller during the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons For Missing Game 4

The Basketball Hall of Famer was not happy with the point guard, who has not played since last June.

By Jelani Scott
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Watch: Caleb Love Becomes Fourth UNC Starter to Announce Return

After finishing as the runner-ups in the 2022 NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels have re-loaded for next season.

By Zach Koons