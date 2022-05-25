Skip to main content
Blues Coach: Racist Comments to Nazem Kadri Are ‘in No Way Acceptable’

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has dealt with racism over the past few days, as fans have attacked him on social media after his involvement in Blues goalie Jordan Binnington’s injury in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Colorado announced it was investigating the threats.

When asked about the threats against Kadri before Game 4, Blues head coach Craig Berube originally declined to comment. However, before Wednesday’s Game 5, Berube condemned the racist threats towards Kadri and said he wasn’t aware of them when he chose not to comment originally.

“I just want to comment on my ‘no comment’ the other day,” Berube said, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “I’m not on social media. I was aware of a threat made to Nazem. Not the racist stuff. In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that.”

Berube also originally criticized Kadri over Binnington’s injury, referring to his “reputation” as a hard-nosed player who has been suspended by the league multiple times. However he stood by Kadri when he heard about the racial abuse.

“Being a Native American myself, I’ve heard it all,” Berube said. “I’ve been around it. It’s not a good thing. So I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere.”

Kadri scored a hat trick in Game 4, citing Berube’s initial comments as motivation, and leading the Avalanche to a 3–1 series lead.

