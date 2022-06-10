Skip to main content
MSG Bans Rangers Fan After ‘Abhorrent Assault’ of Lightning Fan in Video

Madison Square Garden officials issued a statement Friday addressing an incident involving two fans after Thursday’s Eastern Conference finals Game 5 between the Rangers and Lightning.

A viral video shot inside one of MSG’s concourses captured the moment a Rangers fan punched a Lightning fan in the face as spectators exited the arena following Tampa Bay’s 3–1 win. While the two-minute clip did not show the events leading up to the seemingly unprovoked punch, the immediate aftermath shows dozens of fans tending to the victim who laid motionless on the floor.

MSG officials confirmed the perpetrator, who was also involved in another assault off-camera, has been banned from the arena for life for his actions which they deemed as “abhorrent assault.”

“Last night, an abhorrent assault took place against a Tampa Bay fan at the conclusion of the game-followed by a second assault against an individual who bravely intervened,” the statement began. “First, we ensured the victims received appropriate medical care and have followed up to provide support from our guest services team. Equally important, we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life.

“All guests- no matter what team they support- should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy.”

The New York Police Department later confirmed the Rangers fan was arrested and faces two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, per ESPN. The NYPD also confirmed the Lightning fan is in stable condition after being taken to the hospital while the fan involved in the other incident declined treatment.

The Lightning currently lead the Rangers 3–2 following their Game 5 win. The reigning Stanley Cup champions will look to secure their second straight Finals berth in front of their home crowd at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

