Mike Grier to Join Sharks, Become NHL’s First Black GM

Mike Grier is set to be named general manager of the Sharks, becoming the first Black man in NHL history to hold the position, according to ESPN.

San Jose has not made the news official but has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday where it is expected to announce Grier’s hiring.

Grier, 47, played 14 seasons in the NHL for the Oilers, Capitals, Sabres and Sharks before retiring in 2011. From there, he moved to the sidelines where he served as an assistant coach for the Devils, Blackhawks and Rangers. Grier, who is also the brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, spent this past season as the Rangers’ hockey operations advisor.

Grier is poised to replace interim GM Joe Will, who slid into the position after longtime GM Doug Wilson left the team after 19 years due to medical reasons.

The Sharks are also on the lookout for a new coach after firing Bob Boughner and his staff on July 1. Will said in a statement earlier this week that the new GM should “have full autonomy” to hire the next coach.

San Jose will hope that an overhaul of the organization’s leadership will help restore the team to contention in the Western Conference. After missing out on the postseason on just two occasions between 1997 and 2019, the Sharks have not made the playoffs for three straight seasons, the longest drought in franchise history.

