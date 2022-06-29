Panthers forward Anthony Duclair suffered an Achilles tendon injury earlier this offseason, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Duclair reportedly sustained the injury during an offseason training session and met with doctors this week to discuss the possibility of surgery, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. His exact timeline of return is unclear, the expectation is that Duclair will miss significant time recovering from the injury.

Duclair, 26, suited up for the Panthers for the second consecutive season and scored a career-high 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games with the team. A 2020 All-Star, he has scored 120 goals and 252 career points during his time in the NHL with the Panthers, Rangers, Coyotes, Blackhawks, Senators and Blue Jackets.

This past season, Duclair also helped power the Panthers to their first Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the team that finishes with the most points during the NHL regular season. Florida advanced to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before getting swept by the Lightning.

