Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion Duncan Keith to Retire

Longtime NHL defenseman Duncan Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, announced his retirement Tuesday.

Keith, 38, is a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenseman, and he won two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada.

A second-round pick in the 2002 NHL draft, Keith played the first 16 years of his NHL career with Chicago before asking to be traded closer to home in Western Canada in 2021. He played last season with Edmonton.

Keith won the Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP when Chicago won the 2015 Stanley Cup, recording 21 points in 23 games. He also won the NHL championship with the Blackhawks in 2010 and ’13.

Over the course of his 17-season NHL career, Keith tallied 106 goals and 540 assists in 1,256 games, including one goal and 20 assists in 64 games this past season with the Oilers. In 151 career postseason games, he racked up 19 goals and 72 assists.

Keith ranks second only to Stan Mikita in Blackhawks history with 1,192 games played.

