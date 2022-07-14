Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NHL

Ducks Celebrate End of Prospect Will Francis’s  Leukemia Treatments

Ducks prospect Will Francis attended the team’s development camp this week after completing his last chemotherapy treatment in his two-and-a-half-years with leukemia.

Ahead of Thursday’s camp, which happened to be three days after Francis rang the bell at Minneapolis’ Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital to signal the end of his treatment, coach Dallas Eakins and the team gave a standing ovation to their teammate.

“For 848 days ... he had to handle hard better,” Eakins said in his speech to the team. "He had to be disciplined, he had to fight. So, when we think about having a hard day, Will Francis knows what a hard day is. When we talk about passion, not only did it almost take his passion away, it almost took his life. Will Francis, he’s the hardest in this room.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 22-year-old was selected in the 2019 NHL draft by the Ducks. That same year, he played his second season on the USHL’s Cedar Rapids Rough Riders. He had plans to play at the University of Minnesota Duluth, but he was sidelined with a torn meniscus.

Francis then was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2020. Because of his treatment, the defenseman had to take a break from hockey. However, he was able to play in five games for UMD last season.

Now that his chemo treatment is over, Francis can officially play in the NHL. He will continue to prepare this offseason for his potential professional debut on the ice next season.

More NHL Coverage:

Breaking
Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks

YOU MAY LIKE

jerry west
NBA

Jerry West Predicts Kevin Durant Won’t Be Traded By Nets

West: “This is one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen. … You can’t give enough to get a guy like him.”

By Nick Selbe33 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Gronk Joining Tom Brady Movie With Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

The Buccaneers QB is set to reunite with some of his close friends in his upcoming movie, 80 For Brady.

By Jelani Scott52 minutes ago
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) on deck.
MLB

Agent Casey Close Sues Doug Gottlieb Over Freeman Tweet

The Fox Sports Radio host tweeted that the agent withheld information regarding the first baseman’s free agency negotiations, which the agent has said is false.

By Madison Williams55 minutes ago
brent venables
College Football

Venables Discusses Importance of Bedlam Ahead of SEC Move

The rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State dates back to 1904.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan prior to the race for the Austrian FIA Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on 2022/07/10.
Formula1

AlphaTauri’s Tost Defends Tsunoda After Marko’s ‘Problem Child’ Comments

The team boss said before the Austrian Grand Prix, ‘I like problem [children] because these are the really good [children] who can make something out of it.’

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
College Basketball

Top Recruit GG Jackson Expected to Flip His Commitment, per Report

The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023 was expected to attend North Carolina.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) observes the national anthem before an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Former Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz Announces Retirement

He last played in the NFL in 2020.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN's "First Take.”
Media

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He’s Been Off ‘First Take’

The outspoken analyst hasn’t been seen on the show for most of July.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago