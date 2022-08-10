Oilers Superfan Ben Stelter Dies of Brain Cancer

Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who became popular in the spring for inspiring Edmonton through its playoff run, died Wednesday, his father announced.

Stelter, who was six-years old, was diagnosed with glioblastoma under two years ago. He underwent multiple surgeries to remove a tumor from his brain as well as four rounds of chemotherapy.

On March 25, the Oilers invited Stelter inside the locker room before their game vs. San Jose. Stelter also appeared onto the ice during the game, and he attended the postgame press conference. Edmonton won the game, and credited Stelter for being the team’s good luck charm.

Edmonton invited Stelter back for the playoffs as the Oilers advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2006.

After Oilers playoff wins, Stelter became most known for saying “Play La Bamba,” which was the song that Edmonton played after wins.

“Ben came into all of our lives at a time when we needed some hope and inspiration. Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community were massive,” the Oilers said in a statement. “At a time when he was going through his own struggles with his illness, he and his family gave us their time and their friendship, allowing to get to know Ben and be touched by his charm, his courage and his infectious giggle”

