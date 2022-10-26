Phil Kessel Breaks NHL Consecutive Games Played Record

Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel is the NHL’s new iron man.

The veteran forward played in his 990th consecutive game Tuesday night in San Jose, breaking a tie with Keith Yandle for the longest such streak in league history.

Kessel’s streak began on Oct. 31, 2009, when he was a member of the Maple Leafs. Since then, he also has played for the Penguins and Coyotes. He joined the Golden Knights this season.

Yandle, now retired, held the record for approximately nine months, having broken the previous mark of 964, set by Doug Jarvis, on Jan. 25.

Kessel, 35, is playing in his 17th NHL season. He entered Tuesday’s game with 399 goals and 559 assists for his career. He won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh. A first-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2006, he debuted for Boston as a 19-year-old later that year.

