Oilers’ Evander Kane to Undergo Surgery After Scary Injury on Ice

Oilers winger Evander Kane is in stable condition after suffering a scary injury in Tuesday’s game against the Lightning.

Early in the second period, Kane was knocked to the ice by Tampa Bay defenseman Philippe Myers. Before Kane could get up, Lightning winger Pat Maroon’s left skate gashed him on the left wrist. Kane, clearly in pain, applied pressure to the wound and skated to the Edmonton bench.

Kane was transported from Amalie Arena to a Tampa hospital, where he will undergo surgery on the wound, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic. Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Kane suffered a deep cut but will be O.K., per Gene Principe of Sportsnet.

The Oilers beat the Lightning, 3-2.

