Fans at Friday’s game between the Bruins and Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., bit off more than they could chew when a fight broke out in the stands, causing a chaotic scene that saw one participant get part of his finger bitten off.

Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez confirmed a report of the gnawed-off digit on Monday when asked by reporters at the NHL’s Board of Governors meetings in Florida, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

The fan—identified by authorities as Steven Rocha, per Thomas Hall of Yahoo Sports—was later transported to a hospital for treatment. Nashaknik Allen Shontz reportedly was charged on suspicion of aggravated assault for biting Rocha’s finger.

The fight spilled over across multiple rows of seats and involved several fans. It’s unclear exactly what caused the fracas. Police officers attempted to intervene, yet were ineffective for some time as the scene devolved into further chaos.

The Coyotes are playing at the 5,000-seat arena at Arizona State University, which they will call home for several seasons as they hope to build a new venue.