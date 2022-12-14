Prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Blackhawks, Capitals star Alex Ovechkin had notched 28 hat tricks in his illustrious career. His 29th would be just a little bit more meaningful.

Ovechkin notched his 800th career goal against Chicago, becoming just the third player in NHL history to accomplish that feat. He scored twice in the first period and then a third time 6:34 into the third as Washington won, 7–3.

Ovechkin now trails Gordie Howe by one goal for second on the league’s all-time scoring list. Wayne Gretzky holds the career record with 894 goals.

The 37-year-old Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals on the season, with seven coming in his last four games. Washington has now won its last five games to improve to 15-12-4 on the year.