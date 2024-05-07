NHL Playoff Schedule: Full Rundown for Conference Semifinals
There is nothing better than playoff hockey, as the saying goes, and the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs proved it true once more. An electric grouping of matchups gave the fans a thrilling start to the postseason and things are only bound to get better as the second round pits heavyweight against heavyweight in both conferences.
Here is the full schedule for the second round of the 2024 NHL playoffs, organized by series. The time and major broadcast are noted where applicable.
Eastern Conference Playoff Schedule
(1A) Florida Panthers v. (2A) Boston Bruins
- Game 2: Bruins at Panthers, Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 3: Panthers at Bruins, Friday, May 10, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Panthers at Bruins, Sunday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 5 (if necessary): Bruins at Panthers -- Tuesday, May 14, TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Panthers at Bruins -- Friday, May 17, TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Bruins at Panthers -- Sunday, May 19, TBD
(1M) New York Rangers v. (2M) Carolina Panthers
- Game 2: Hurricanes at Rangers, Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 3: Rangers at Hurricanes, Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Rangers at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5 (if necessary): Hurricanes at Rangers, Monday, May 13, TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Rangers at Hurricanes, Thursday, May 16, TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Hurricanes at Rangers, Saturday, May 18, TBD
Western Conference Playoff Schedule
(1C) Dallas Stars v. (3C) Colorado Avalanche
- Game 1: Avalanche at Stars, Tuesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 2: Avalanche at Stars, Thursday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, May 11, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Monday, May 13, TBD (ESPN)
- Game 5 (if necessary): Avalanche at Stars, Wednesday, May 15, TBD (TBD)
- Game 6 (if necessary): Stars at Avalanche, Friday, May 17, TBD (TBD)
- Game 7 (if necessary): Avalanche at Stars, Sunday, May 19, TBD (TBD)
(1P) Vancouver Canucks v. (2P) Edmonton Oilers
- Game 1: Oilers at Canucks, Wednesday, May 8, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 2: Oilers at Canucks, Friday, May 10, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Canucks at Oilers, Sunday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 4: Canucks at Oilers, Tuesday, May 14, TBD (ESPN)
- Game 5 (if necessary): Oilers at Canucks, Thursday, May 16, TBD (TBD)
- Game 6 (if necessary): Canucks at Oilers, Saturday, May 18, TBD (TBD)
- Game 7 (if necessary): Oilers at Canucks, Monday, May 20, TBD (TBD)
Key Dates for the 2024 NHL Playoffs
The above dates are all of varying levels of importance but there are still several to come on the hockey calendar. However, unlike the NBA, the NHL does not have listed start dates for the Conference Finals or the NHL Finals. The schedule for the Conference Finals will be determined once the matchups are set, and the same goes for the Finals itself.
For reference, last year's Conference Finals round kicked off on May 18 and 19. The NHL Finals began on June 3. Given the pace of the 2024 playoffs it seems reasonable to expect a similar starting date for the final two rounds.
First Round Results
Here you'll find the results from the first round of this year's NHL postseason play.
Eastern Conference
- (D1) Florida Panthers def. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-1
- (D2) Boston Bruins def. (D3) Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
- (D1) New York Rangers def. (WC2) Washington Capitals, 4-0
- (D2) Carolina Hurricanes def. (D3) New York Islanders
Western Conference
- (D1) Dallas Stars def. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3
- (D3) Colorado Avalanche def. (D2) Winnipeg Jets, 4-1
- (D1) Vancouver Canucks def. (WC1) Nashville Predators, 4-2
- (D2) Edmonton Oilers def. (D3) Los Angeles Kings, 4-1
And there's everything you need to be ready for the second round of the NHL playoffs. Enjoy!