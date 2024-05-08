Photo of Rangers' Celebration After OT Winner vs. Hurricanes Is Instantly Iconic
It took 87 minutes of game time, but the New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4–3 in double overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
Rangers veteran center Vincent Trocheck swatted in the game-winning goal at the 7:24 mark of the second overtime, sending a shot through the five-hole of Carolina goaltender Igor Shesterkin off a rebound.
As the lamp was lit, chaos ensued on the ice as the entire Rangers bench flocked to the boards to celebrate Trocheck's game-winner. One photo in particular perfectly captured the celebration, with Trocheck happily gazing into the crowd while being swarmed by teammates.
Put that on a poster.
Trocheck, who played for the Hurricanes for two seasons before joining the Rangers in 2022, now has scored a goal in five straight playoff games. That ties the longest goal streak in Rangers' playoff history, joining Cecil Dillon in 1933.
Trocheck scored 25 goals in 82 regular-season games for New York this season and tallied a career-high 77 points.
After taking the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Rangers will hit the road Thursday for Game 3 against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena.