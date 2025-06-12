2025 Hart Trophy Voting Results: Full Tally After Connor Hellebuyck Wins
The 2025 Hart Trophy voting results were revealed Thursday night ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, and it turned out to be an incredibly narrow race between Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.
In the end, it was Hellebuyck who won the award, delivering the first Hart Trophy by a goaltender since Carey Price won the Hart in 2015.
Of the 191 Hart Trophy ballots cast, Hellebuyck received top-five votes from 183, and was the first-place choice for 81 voters. He had a total of 1,346 points, which was enough to secure the award.
The points are tallied based on selections made by voters. Each voter is allowed to make five selections, with the first-place vote being worth the most. A first-place vote is worth 10 points, a second-place vote is worth seven, a third-place place is worth five, a fourth-place is worth three, and a fifth place is worth one point.
We'll take a look at how the full Hart Trophy voting played out.
2025 Hart Trophy Voting Results
Below is a look at every player who received more than 10 points in Hart Trophy voting.
Player
Points
(First-Second-Third-Fourth-Fifth) Place Votes
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
1,346
(81-45-30-22-5)
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
1,209
(53-58-38-25-8)
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
973
(25-40-51-59-11)
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
972
(27-33-62-50-11)
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
150
(2-3-6-10-49)
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
108
(0-7-2-10-19)
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
45
(1-1-0-3-19)
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
38
(1-1-0-2-15)
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
26
(1-1-0-0-9)
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
26
(0-1-0-4-7)
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
24
(0-1-0-2-11)
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
16
(0-0-2-0-6)
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
12
(0-0-0-2-6)
Other players receiving votes included Nico Hischier, Dustin Wolf, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, Jesper Bratt, Sidney Crosby, Filip Gustavsson, Jack Hughes, Darcy Kuemper, William Nylander, Robert Thomas, Brady Tkachuk and Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Hellebuyck had one of the best seasons by a goalie in recent memory, and was certainly deserving of the award. He led the league with a 2.00 goals against average and boasted a .925 save percentage, while also recording eight shutouts.
Draisaitl, depsite winning the Rocket Richard Trophy for scoring a league-high 52 goals, came up just short in the race, despite receiving 53 first-place votes.