Alex Ovechkin Becomes First Player in NHL History to Score 900 Goals
The NHL’s all-time leader in goals continues to add to his tally.
Alex Ovechkin scored yet another milestone goal during the Capitals game against the Blues on Wednesday night. During the second period, Ovechkin got on the score sheet with his third goal of the season, bringing him to an even 900 for his career.
Of course, Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record in 2025 when he scored No. 895 against the Islanders. Now, early into the 2025-26 season, he’s notched No. 900.
Have a look at the play that saw Ovechkin reach the landmark goal:
Ovechkin was deep on the right side of the ice pursuing the puck. After receiving a pass through some traffic, the 40-year-old was able to control it and fire a backhanded shot on net that snuck past Jordan Binnington.
Ovi was then swarmed by his teammates, as Washington’s bench emptied as players poured onto the ice to celebrate with their captain. It was a joyous moment, which, unlike his record-breaking goal last year, occurred on the Capitals’ home ice.
Heading into Wednesday’s game, Ovechkin hadn’t scored since Oct. 24. He was in the midst of a four-game goalless drought before burying No. 900.
As for the historic puck he scored with, Binnington was seen snagging it and attempting to put it in his pants. His plans were quickly thwarted by the referee. Binnington was benched moments later after the Capitals added to their lead and made it a 4–0 game.
With every goal Ovechkin scores, he further separates himself from the rest of the pack in league history. Among active players, Sidney Crosby is next on the NHL’s all-time goals list with 634, followed by Steven Stamkos at 584.