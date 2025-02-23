Alex Ovechkin Celebrated With His Son Immediately After Scoring Goal No. 880 vs. Oilers
Alex Ovechkin continues to inch closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record of 894 goals.
Ovechkin buried a wrist shot into the back of the net during the second period against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, bringing him to 880 goals for his career.
The goal was his 27th of the season and he immediately tracked down his young son Sergei, who was seated in the front row at the Capital One Arena, and celebrated the moment.
Ovechkin could be seen pointing to his son before skating up to the glass and giving him a fist bump. He then turned and began celebrating with his teammates, having given Washington a 3–1 lead over the visiting Oilers.
10 minutes later, also during the second period, the 39-year-old tacked on another goal to his tally, bringing him to 881 for his career.
His son was once again loving it, as Ovechkin skated up to him for a second time to celebrate.
Ovechkin now sits 13 goals away from tying Gretzky's historic mark and 14 from breaking it. Sunday was Washington's 57th game of the campaign, meaning if Ovechkin is hoping to surpass Gretzky this season, he'll have 25 games left to do so.