Alex Ovechkin Gets Disappointing Injury News Amidst Historic Start
Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin left Washington's 6-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night with an apparent knee injury.
After netting two goals across the first two periods, the 39-year-old collided with Utah forward Jack McBain in the Caps offensive zone. He was slow to gets up, forcing the referees to stop play, and did not return to the contest.
Here's a look at the collision:
Washington released a not-so-promising update on Ovechkin's status on Tuesday afternoon:
"Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin sustained an injury to his lower leg during last night’s game in Utah, and is listed as week to week," they wrote on X. "Ovechkin will have further evaluation with team physicians in DC on Wednesday."
The 2018 Conn Smythe winner and Stanley Cup champion is off to a historic start to his age 39 season, leading the NHL is goals with 15. He also has the Capitals off to a 13-4-1 record as they lead the Eastern Conference in points with 27.
They'll take on the Colorado Avalanche, sans Ovechkin, on Thursday in Washington. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. from D.C.'s Capital One Arena.