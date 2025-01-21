Alex Ovechkin Showed Hilariously Little Sympathy to Connor McDavid Over Suspension
Connor McDavid was issued a three-game suspension by the NHL as a result of the illegal cross-check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Saturday. McDavid was issued a match penalty in the waning moments of that game, before the league tacked on the suspension, which was the second suspension and the longest ban of McDavid's career.
McDavid's Edmonton Oilers are taking on the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, one of the three games he won't be available for, and it seems Capitals star Alex Ovechkin won't be missing McDavid's presence on the ice.
When asked about the suspension handed down to the Oilers star, Ovechkin had a comical response.
"Sucks for him. Good for us, he's not playing tonight. So, we'll take it," Ovechkin said to reporters.
The last time McDavid faced off against Washington was back on March 14, 2024. He had a goal and two assists in the 7–2 win. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has dominated the Capitals throughout his career, racking up 24 points including nine goals in 14 career games against the franchise. He's registered at least one point in 13 of those 14 games.
Well aware of the constant scoring threat that McDavid represents, Ovechkin wasn't feeling too sympathetic about the 28-year-old's absence.
Puck drop for Tuesday's game is set for 9:00 p.m. ET.