NHL Suspends Connor McDavid for Three Games After Dirty Cross-check on Conor Garland
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was assessed a match penalty during the waning moments of the team's loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night after an altercation with Canucks forward Conor Garland.
After the two were tangled up on the ice and exchanging some shoves, a frustrated McDavid could be seen cross-checking Garland in the head. The NHL's Department of Player Safety reviewed the incident and deemed McDavid's actions to be well out of line, ultimately deciding to issue the three-time Hart Trophy winner a three-game suspension.
"Having just been involved physically with Garland, McDavid retaliates aggressively and intentionally, escalating the altercation by raising his stick significantly and creating this contact––a high cross-check that makes direct contact with an opponent's head, with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline," said NHL Player Safety in its review.
Here's a look at the play that resulted in McDavid's suspension:
This is the second time in his career that McDavid has been suspended. The last time came back in 2019 as a result of a cross-check to the head of former New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy. As a result of his history, which also includes a previous fine, the league handed him a three-game ban.
With his three-game suspension, McDavid is in line to miss Edmonton's matchups against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Jan. 21, a rematch against the Canucks on Thursday, Jan. 23, and a home tilt against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Jan. 25. He'll be eligible to return against the Seattle Kraken on Monday, Jan. 27.
Also suspended for their antics in the closing moments of Saturday's game was Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers, who also received a three-game ban.