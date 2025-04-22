Alex Ovechkin Makes Career History With OT Goal in Capitals Game 1 Win
Alex Ovechkin made more history on Monday night when he scored the first overtime playoff goal of his career.
Ovechkin's goal came just minutes into overtime and gave his Washington Capitals the Game 1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in their round one playoff series. Ovi had also opened the scoring on Monday night with a power play goal in the first period, giving him a fitting bookend to the game.
Captial One Arena understandably went wild when Ovechkin netted the goal to sound the horn and win Game 1. His teammates quickly grabbed the 39-year-old star in a giant group hug on the ice to celebrate the NHL icon's achievement.
It's surprising that this was Ovechkin's first overtime playoff goal in his career as this is his 16th postseason appearance. He's scored 74 total playoff goals, according to StatMuse, but this was the first to come after the end of regulation.
Ovechkin's had quite an incredible 2024-25 season. Earlier this month, he surpassed Wayne Gretzky in the all-time NHL scoring list when he notched his 895th of his career. He ended the season with 897 goals, and he has no plans of retiring right now, meaning his count will only continue to increase.